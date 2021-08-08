We are excited to start a new week. We have had another fun and busy week. . We hope everyone’s week has been as blessed as ours. Let us tell you a little about our week.
Monday we began our day with devotion and prayer. The topic was, “A New Way To Live.” Monday afternoon, the ice cream truck roamed the halls and brought about so many smiles. With the extremely hot temperatures, this was the perfect way to cool off. Tuesday, we began the morning by exercising. This got our blood pumping and woke up our muscles and joints. Following exercise, we had our monthly resident council meeting. Tuesday afternoon, we gathered in the sunroom and put our minds to work with a game of hangman. Wednesday, we began the day with devotion and prayer. The topic was “You Can Trust Me.” This was the perfect message and reminder. Wednesday was National Chocolate Milk Day. We celebrate in any way that we can. We enjoyed twinkies and chocolate milk. It was so delicious. Thursday, we began the day with a competitive game of mini basketball. Carolyn Brown was our top scorer for the game. Thursday afternoon, activities became intense during dollar bingo. Everyone left a dollar richer, but we had six that lucked up and won an extra dollar. This was so much fun and intense. Friday was manicure day. The ladies filled the sunroom Friday to get pampered and enjoyed socializing with one another while watching The Price Is Right. Friday afternoon, Mr. Buddy Hester entertained everyone while playing the piano. Residents can sit around for hours and enjoy this activity. Saturday morning, Today in History of July 31, 2021 packets were handed out. The packets included interesting and facts and word scramble puzzles. Sunday, residents enjoyed Sunday School with Mr. Westmoreland.
Indoor visitations are taking place. Be sure to call us with any questions regarding visitations guidelines.
Today’s Quote:
“There’s no easy way to success. You have to stumble and fall first. It is up to you to get up and try again because the road to success is always under construction.”