Hello from our Sunshine family…
We have finally made it to August already. Kids are about to start back to school and the cooler fall weather is on its way. We are enjoying ourselves here and finding new and exciting things to do each week. The staff here is working hard together to make our ideas come to life and look for new ways to put a smile on someone’s face.
Monday we had our devotional, prayer, and we also had the resident’s council. Monday afternoon we played snack bingo with lots of new snacks to choose from. Tuesday we played candy tic-tac-toe in the morning and the afternoon consisted of Mr. Hester playing the guitar and singing as well as Mrs. Janet playing the guitar and singing. This was an afternoon to sit back and relax and enjoy the beautiful music. Wednesday was Italian day and the kitchen outdid themselves preparing delicious food for the facility. We had lots of types of lasagnas, Alfredos, meatballs, breadsticks, and cheesecake with several different toppings. Thank you to every person who helped make this day so wonderful for everyone. Wednesday we played marble hunt and Ms. Estella Moore was the big winner of the game. Wednesday afternoon Kayla and I passed out Italian ice for the whole facility to enjoy! We played Italian music while passing it out. It was delicious and was a treat for sure. Thursday we asked brainteaser questions to each person who wanted to play. Mr. Stokes was our overall winner for that game but he only won the game by one point, so it was a close call. Thursday afternoon we watched movies on our projector screens. One side watched Mrs. Doubtfire and the other end watched the original footloose. Friday was manicure Friday. Saturday funny joke packets were passed out to anyone who wanted to read one. Sunday was devotional Sunday and a devotional titled “Joy Comes” and the scriptures this week are Philippians 4:4 and Psalms 30:5. We hope everyone has a great week and we cannot wait to see everyone again!
Happy August Birthdays to Mayrene Harrington (3), Carolyn Lackey (7), Emogene Otts (13), Clara Shelton (13), Ruby Crosby (21), Ruby Hankins (25), and Clara Wages (30). We hope it is a great one!
Congratulations to our employee of the quarter: Rena Usher and our Resident of the month: Buddy Hester!
Today’s Quote:
“Everyone has inside them a piece of good news. The good news is you don’t know how great you can be! How much you can love! What you can accomplish! And what your potential is.”– Anne Frank