We are excited to start a new week. We hope that everyone has had a blessed week. We know that everyone is stuffed from all of the turkey and dressing from Thanksgiving. We hope that everyone enjoyed their holiday. Let us tell you a little about our week.
Monday we began our day sorting our can goods for our food drive. We were so blessed to be able to help families in our community. Then, we finished our morning with devotion and prayer. The topic was, “Enjoy Life.” Monday afternoon, we played a fun game of Thanksgiving bingo. Residents were able to win cool prizes.
Tuesday, we began the morning with music and exercise. As always, this gets our blood pumping to help keep our bodies going. Tuesday afternoon, we had fun with our turkey craft. Residents put their creative minds to work.
Wednesday, we began the day with devotion and prayer. The topic was “Keep Asking, Keep Seeking.” This was a reminder of all the promises God made. Wednesday afternoon, we reminisced over sweet potato pie. As residents gathered to enjoy a slice of pie, we talked about all of the fun memories from our childhood to now.
Thursday, residents got to go out and enjoy the holiday with families while other families visited the facility. Everyone expressed how blessed their day was.
Friday was manicure day. The ladies filled the sunroom to get pampered The ladies caught up on the latest gossip and enjoyed engaging with one another.
Saturday morning, fact packets were handed out to residents. They love an interesting read. The packets included health news articles that included facts and tips that are helpful to everyday living.
Sunday morning, we enjoyed Sunday school with Mr. Westmoreland. It is always a great and blessed time.
We here at Sunshine really enjoy being able to share all of our exciting news with you.
