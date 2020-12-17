Happy Holidays from our Sunshine family to yours…
Can you believe that Christmas is next week? I feel like we just celebrated Thanksgiving and now it’s time for Santa Clause!
Monday we passed out Christmas packets for everyone to keep themselves busy. Monday afternoon we enjoyed some ice cream. Tuesday we took Christmas pictures for our families and mailed them off. Be looking in the mail for your picture! Tuesday afternoon we played candy tic-tac-toe in the rooms. Wednesday we went room to room praying and having devotionals with each resident who wanted to. Wednesday afternoon we wrote Christmas cards to stick the resident’s pictures in to mail to the family members. Thursday we painted fingernails and passed out ice cream. Friday we passed out Hot Chocolate and Gingerbread men to everyone in the facility. Friday afternoon we passed out Christmas happys from Dot Johnson and the Sharp Shooters. Thank you so much for thinking about us during this holiday season. Saturday Krissy played snack bingo with the south hall and the north hall made a gingerbread man craft. Sunday was our devotional day.
Be on the lookout for our Christmas pictures from this week on our Facebook page!
Christmas looks a little different to us this year therefore we want to thank Ivy Greene Private School for caroling outside our windows and putting a smile on our faces. Merry Christmas from our family to your family.
Today’s Quote:
“What is Christmas? It is tenderness for the past, courage for the present, hope for the future.” –Agnes M. Pahro