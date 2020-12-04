Hello from our Sunshine family to your family…
We hope everyone had a blessed and safe Thanksgiving. The residents enjoyed a delicious meal prepared by the dietary department which included chicken & dressing, creamed corn, green beans, cranberry sauce, sweet potato pie, and a roll!
“December: A month of lights, snow, and feasts; time to make amends and tie loose ends; finish off what you started and hope your wishes come true.”
Monday morning we listened to Mr. Hester play the piano and the afternoon consisted of thanksgiving reminiscing and the ice cream truck. Tuesday we played horseshoes and in the afternoon we bundled up and grabbed a blanket and enjoyed the sunshine while sitting on the patio. Wednesday we had a morning devotional. We played brain teasers in the afternoon and ate strawberry cheesecake parfaits in the afternoon to celebrate national parfait day. Thursday morning staff passed out Thanksgiving packets for the residents. Friday we painted manicures and ate ice cream in the afternoon. Saturday the resident enjoyed a thankful packet to work on. Sunday was our Sunday school lesson and the Sunday Salutation dinner. Ms. Joyce King was chosen and she picked Ms. Joyce Ledbetter to eat with her!
Today’s Quote:
Welcome December
New month, new chapter, new page, & new wishes.
May the month give you courage, strength, Confidence, patience, self-love & inner peace. May everyday in December fill your days with Hope, love, sunshine, and energy.
Let there be Joy, Fun, and Laughter.