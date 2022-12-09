Greetings from Sunshine Healthcare:
We hope that everyone had a blessed week. We have finally reached the last month of the year. We are very excited about the Christmas holidays, and we hope that you are too! Let us tell you a little about our week.
Monday, we began the day with devotion and prayer. The topic was “Trusting God in Tough Times.” Monday afternoon, we enjoyed playing round of quarter tic tac toe. Everyone left a little richer than they came.
Tuesday, we began the morning with music and exercise. We worked up a sweat in a matter of minutes. This helps keep our bodies loose and ready to conquer the day. Tuesday afternoon, as we were awaiting the storms, we played a game of mini basketball. We are so thankful the weather didn’t get too bad.
Wednesday, we began the day with devotion and prayer. The topic was “God Does What Is Best for You.” Wednesday afternoon, we enjoyed the Christmas movie, Deck the Halls, while eating popcorn. Every Wednesday, leading up to Christmas, we will watch a Christmas movie to help us get in the holiday spirit.
Thursday morning, we began our day by noodling around. This is one of our favorite activities. It allows us to exercise while having fun and listening to music. Thursday afternoon, we exercised our minds by playing a game of trivia. This helps keep our minds young and working.
Friday was manicure day. While the women lined up to get pampered in the sunroom, the men enjoyed socializing with one another. Our ladies spent most of the day getting pampered as everyone waited their turn for a manicure. We enjoy spending our Fridays catching up on the latest news with one another while waiting. It's always a pleasure to see a smile on everyone’s face. Friday afternoon, everyone was so worn out, most of everyone took a nap. Other residents occupied themselves with activities from the activity cart.
Saturday morning, residents relaxed and enjoyed their favorite books or tv show. Later that afternoon, residents enjoyed cake and ice cream at the monthly birthday party.
Sunday morning, we enjoyed Sunday school with Mr. Westmoreland. We were excited for him to join us again. Sunday afternoon, everyone relaxed, and some enjoyed time with friends and family.
We here at Sunshine really enjoy being able to share all of our exciting news with you. To learn more about what we do from day to day here at Sunshine Healthcare, you can also like our Sunshine Healthcare Page on Facebook. Visitations are taking place. Also, Sunshine welcomes any volunteer groups that would like to come and entertain our residents. Your presence would be greatly appreciated. Please give us a call at (662) 489-1189 ext 247 to be added to our calendar. We hope that you all continue to have a blessed week. Kayla Williams signing out until next week!!!
Today’s Quotes of the Day :
“Life is a journey, not a destination." –Ralph Waldo Emerson
