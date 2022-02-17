We are excited to start a new week. We hope that everyone has had a blessed week. We are hoping that everyone’s week was as great as ours. Let us tell you a little about our week.
Monday, we began our morning with devotion and prayer. The topic was, “Truth In the Inner Being.” Monday afternoon, we played the alphabet game, Valentine’s edition. This was a fun activity and brought about some reminiscing.
Tuesday, we began the morning with music and exercise. We worked up a sweat in a matter of minutes. This helps keep our bodies loose and ready to conquer the day. Tuesday afternoon, we put our crafty minds to work and made Valentine’s door hangers. This was such a fun activity.
Wednesday, we began the day with devotion and prayer. The topic was “God Will Lead You Into His Wisdom.” Wednesday was National Pizza Day. What better way to celebrate than to have a pizza party. Residents filled the room to enjoy pizza, coke, and music. Everyone left full and happy.
Thursday, we began our day with one of our favorite games, noodling around. This is a fun activity, but it is also a way to get in a little exercise. Later that day, we played a game of snack bingo. Who doesn’t like a game of bingo?
Friday we spent most of the day getting pampered as everyone waited their turn for a manicure. We enjoy spending our Fridays catching up on the latest news with one another while waiting. It's always a pleasure to see a smile on everyone’s face.
Saturday morning, Valentine’s packets were handed out to residents. The packets included Valentine facts, stories, word search, word scrambles, and coloring pages.
Sunday morning, we enjoyed Sunday school with Mr. Westmoreland. We really enjoy having him each week.
We here at Sunshine really enjoy being able to share all of our exciting news with you. To learn more about what we do from day to day here at Sunshine Healthcare, you can also like our Sunshine Healthcare Page on Facebook. Visitations are taking place. We hope that you all continue to have a blessed week. Kayla Williams signing out until next week!!!
Today’s Quote of the Day
“Success is to be measured not so much by the position that one has reached in life as by the obstacles which he has overcome while trying to succeed.”