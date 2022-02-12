We are excited to start a new week. We hope that everyone has had a blessed week. We are excited to welcome a new month. This allows us to explore new and exciting activities. Let us tell you a little about our week.
Monday, we began our morning with devotion and prayer. The topic was, “Celebrate Who God Made You To Be.” Monday afternoon, we played a mind-boggling game of trivia followed by reminiscing. This is always such a fun activity.
Tuesday, we began the morning with music and exercise followed by making our predictions for Groundhog Day. The tallies were about even on both sides. This left us anxious to see what the results will be. Tuesday afternoon, we played a few rounds of candy tic tac toe. The last round was tricky. Instead of getting three in a row, we had to get four corners. This was a surprising twist to the game.
Wednesday, we began the day with devotion and prayer. The topic was “Come Close.” This was a reminder that God is always close to us, even when we don’t recognize it. Wednesday afternoon, we enjoyed Oreos and milk while discussing the results of the groundhog, followed by facts and trivia about Groundhog Day.
Thursday, we began our day with donuts and coffee. This is always the perfect combo and a sweet treat. Later that day, Mrs. Janet blessed us with songs of praise. This is one of our favorite activities.
Friday we spent most of the day getting pampered as everyone waited their turn for a manicure. We enjoy spending our Fridays catching up on the latest news with one another while waiting. It's always a pleasure to see a smile on everyone’s face.
Saturday morning, we enjoyed a game of dollar bingo with Kayla. We always enjoy these types of Saturdays.
Sunday morning, we enjoyed Sunday school with Mr. Westmoreland. We really enjoy having him each week.
We here at Sunshine really enjoy being able to share all of our exciting news with you. To learn more about what we do from day to day here at Sunshine Healthcare, you can also like our Sunshine Healthcare Page on Facebook. Visitations are taking place. We hope that you all continue to have a blessed week. Kayla Williams signing out until next week!!!
Today’s Quote of the Day
“Never be limited by other people’s limited imaginations.”
-Dr. Mae Jemison, the first African American female astronaut