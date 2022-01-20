Greetings from Sunshine Healthcare:
We are excited to start a new week. We hope that everyone has had a blessed week. Although the cold weather has crept in, it didn’t stop us from having an eventful week. Let us tell you a little about our week.
Monday, we began our morning with devotion and prayer. The topic was, “Inner Peace Comes From God.” Monday afternoon, the ice cream truck roamed the halls and brought about many smiles. Residents got to choose between a wide variety of ice cream. We had drumsticks, star bars, ice cream sandwiches, vanilla and chocolate cups, dreamsicles, and more. This is always a way to brighten the day.
Tuesday, we began the morning with music and exercise. It didn’t take us long to work up a good sweat. Tuesday afternoon, Mrs. Janet graced us with beautiful songs of praises. This is always a delightful activity and one of our favorites.
Wednesday, we began the day with devotion and prayer. The topic was “Try A Little Shrug Therapy.” This was a reminder to not sweat the small stuff. Wednesday afternoon, we enjoyed activities with Homecare Hospice. We played the left-right game. A story about Frosty the Snowman was read, and we had to pass our bags either left or right in a circle when those words were spoken. At the end of the story, we had goody bags with different things in them. This was such a fun activity.
Thursday, we began our day with a competitive game of mini basketball. The game looks so much easier than it actually is. Ms. Lyna Branch was our winner for the day. Later that afternoon, we enjoyed the movie, Uncle Buck, while having popcorn and coke.
Friday morning, we enjoyed a game of snack bingo. Each resident left with a snack or two. Many residents said this will be their afternoon snack.
Saturday morning, we enjoyed a bagel and cream cheese social with Kayla. We also had a choice of chocolate milk or juice. This was a great way to kick off the weekend.
Sunday morning, we enjoyed Sunday school with Mr. Westmoreland. We really enjoy having him each week.
We here at Sunshine really enjoy being able to share all of our exciting news with you. To learn more about what we do from day to day here at Sunshine Healthcare, you can also like our Sunshine Healthcare Page on Facebook. Visitations are taking place. We hope that you all continue to have a blessed week. Happy New Year to all!! Kayla Williams signing out until next week!!!
Today’s Quote of the Day
"Don’t sit down and wait for opportunities to come. Get up and make them.”
-Madam C. J Walker