Greetings from Sunshine Healthcare:
January is coming to an end and we are looking forward to the adventures that February holds for us.
Monday we played bingo and family feud. Tuesday we painted wooden snowmen and enjoyed eating chocolate-covered mini cream puffs filled with Bavarian cream. We were looking for cream puffs to symbolize snow but that didn’t seem to work out in our favor. We didn’t complain because honestly, the chocolate-covered ones were delicious.
Tuesday afternoon we played quarter and candy tic-tac-toe, and Mr. Fudd came by and sang in the sunroom for us. Thursday we played bingo in the dining room with a large crowd who played. Thursday afternoon we did brain teaser questions in the lobby and after that Cindy and the sunshine choir sang and practiced some of their songs.
Thursday afternoon when the singing was finished, Mr. Hester told everyone a story about 2 mules who wouldn’t cross a bridge because the bridge was broken and was underwater. Mr. Hester said as silly as it sounds the moral of the story is anytime 2 mules try to tell you something, you better listen. J
Friday we painted nails, and the men sat around and talked about the good old days. Also our tradition every Friday morning is watching The Price is Right while painting nails and pretending like we are playing the game show. Friday afternoon we painted more fingernails and Mr. Jerry Horton came and read his book to us. Thank you to each and every volunteer who came and made our week fun. If you were unable to be with us due to sickness or any other reason, just know that we missed you.
Saturday we watched TV land, listened to New Journey, and ate popcorn and watched a movie. Sunday we had Sunday school and enjoyed having Algoma Baptist Church. Thank you to each and every person who volunteered and helped us make this weekend fun and entertaining.
Today’s Quote:
“You are the most important person in the world and you help more people when you are at your best.”
Author Unknown