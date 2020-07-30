We hope everyone is having a great summer and staying safe and cool out there. We are doing well here and missing everyone as usual.
Monday we had devotion and exercise to get everyone awake from the weekend. Monday afternoon we made in-room crafts that we mailed home to family members. We hope every one of you enjoyed those. We know you cannot physically touch each other right now so we did the best next thing and that was a handprint of your loved one.
Tuesday we played ring toss and snack bingo in the afternoon. Wednesday Mr. Hester played the piano throughout the building for all to enjoy.
Wednesday afternoon we did something called the Sunshine Drive Inn. We watched movies from the projector and enjoyed cheese balls and cokes. It was an experience and the most stated words of the residents were, “Wow, we did not know you could watch a movie on a bedsheet.” We are looking to make this experience bigger and better and looking to update our sheet for a drop clothe and use other food items for our drive in experience.
Thursday we enjoyed watermelon and cantaloupe that was provided to us by Stephanie Nichols with Home Care Hospice. You know how to brighten one's day! Thursday afternoon we played dollar bingo.
Friday was manicure day. Saturday Kayla played quarter tic-tac-toe with everyone and Sunday was devotional Sunday and each resident received a devotional sheet.
Today’s Quote:
“You can pursue the activities that bring you comfort- and step outside your comfort zone when you feel it’s worthwhile, for the sake of a project or person you care about. I can’t emphasize enough how empowering it is to live this way.” –Susan Cain
Krissy Gadd & Kayla Williams signing out until next week!