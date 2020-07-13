Greetings from Sunshine,
We hope everyone had a wonderful and safe Fourth of July! We are still continuing to do our very best at keeping everyone safe here abs following CDC guidelines!
Monday We had remember the good all days conversation social with each other in the afternoon consisted of snack bingo. Do you stay we had devotion and exercise in the morning and in the afternoon we enjoyed an ice cream float provided by Home Care hospice. Wednesday morning We enjoyed exercising our brains with trivia questions. Wednesday afternoon we did music and reflection on the songs we listened to! Thursday morning was devotion and exercise again and the afternoon consisted of candy TicTacToe. Friday was our finger nail Friday and also the day everyone takes it slow and does what they wanna do. Saturday I Fourth of July packet was passed out for the residents to enjoy. Sunday devotional was passed out as well. We just want everyone to know that we’re missing you and would greatly appreciative for all the prayers we’ve been receiving.
Happy July Birthday to: Etta Williams (6), Mary Friday (14), Bessie Grisham (20), Estella Moore (29), and Libby Barrett (30).
Today’s Quote: “America was not built in fear. America was built on courage, on imagination, and an unbeatable determination to do the job at hand.” -Harry S. Truman