Hello from our Sunshine family…
Today we are starting things a little different but change can be a good thing sometimes…
7 Lovely Logics:
1. Make peace with your past so it doesn’t spoil your present.
2. What others think of you is none of your business.
3. Time heals almost everything; give the time, some time.
4. No one is the reason of your happiness except YOU yourself.
5. Don’t compare your life with others, you have NO idea what their journey is all about.
6. Stop thinking too much, it’s alright not to know all the answers.
7. Smile, you don’t own all the problems in the world.
Now talking about what we did last week, Monday we played brain teaser questions in the morning and snack bingo in the afternoon. Tuesday we played noodling around in the morning and quarter tic-tac-toe in the afternoon. Wednesday we sat outside on the patio and enjoyed the fresh air. Wednesday afternoon Kayla and I passed out slices of pizza and sodas to everyone who wanted some. Thursday morning we played ring toss and Ms. Clara Wages was the big winner of that game with 6 rings around the bottles. Thursday afternoon we played dollar bingo. Friday was National Donut Day, therefore, it was only right for us to eat donuts and drink coffee. Friday morning and afternoon we also painted fingernails for all the ladies who wanted their nails painted. Saturday we enjoyed sitting out on the patio in the sunshine reminiscing about the past and finding positive things in life to talk about to lift each other’s spirits. Sunday a devotional sheet was passed out for everyone to read and other residents enjoyed watching church services on television.
We are planning our days week by week and looking forward to more activities to get into.
Today’s Quote:
“Breathe, darling. This is just a chapter, not your whole story.” –S. C. Laurie