Hello from our Sunshine family…
We hope everyone is doing well. We are doing well ourselves and staying busy and smiling and enjoying life to the best of our abilities! We miss everyone but we want you all to know we are okay and we do love each and every one of you. Thank you all for praying for us and thinking about us daily. Kayla and I are making a wonderful team and keeping everyone on their toes!
Monday we had hallway exercise and Monday afternoon Mrs. Janet played the guitar and sang for us. Tuesday we had morning devotion and prayer in the hallway as well as taking prayer requests and encouraging each other with positive quotes. Tuesday afternoon we played candy tic-tac-toe. Wednesday morning we sat on the patio and enjoyed the cool breeze and sunshine. We also take this time to catch up with each and visit with our friends. Wednesday afternoon Kayla and I passed out snow cones throughout the building for all the staff and residents. Thursday we had hallway exercise once again. Everyone brags on how well they enjoy being able to stretch their arms and legs and stay active. Thursday afternoon we play alphabet bingo and the prizes were yummy snacks. Friday morning, we passed out bagels with mixed berry cream cheese spread on it. Friday afternoon we painted fingernails and made in room visits with residents. Saturday the staff members passed out random facts you did not know… but now you do sheets. Sunday a devotional was passed out to everyone who wanted one.
We are planning our days week by week and looking forward to more activities to get into and things to occupy our time together.
Today’s Quote:
“Spending time in the natural world is good for all of us.”
Andy McGeeney