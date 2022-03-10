Greetings from Sunshine Healthcare:
We are excited to start a new week. We hope that everyone has had a blessed week. The weather has been so beautiful, and we know everyone has enjoyed it as much as we have. Let us tell you a little about our week.
Monday, we began our morning with devotion and prayer. The topic was, “Keep Your Standards High.” Monday afternoon, the ice cream truck roamed the halls delivering sweet treats to everyone. This brought about many smiles.
Tuesday, we began the morning with music and exercise. We worked up a sweat in a matter of minutes. This helps keep our bodies loose and ready to conquer the day. Tuesday afternoon, since we couldn’t attend Mardi Gras, we had a little celebration of our own. We enjoyed treats, bayou punch, and some good ole Louisiana music. It was such a good time.
Wednesday, we began the day with devotion and prayer. The topic was “Give Until It Hurts.” This was a very valuable lesson. Wednesday afternoon, we enjoyed much-needed time out on the patio. It was such a pleasure getting out to enjoy the fresh air and soak up a little sunshine.
Thursday, we began our day with a game of noodling around. This is one of our favorite games. It is so much fun and another way to exercise while having fun. Later that day, we enjoyed another afternoon on the patio until our guest from Homecare Hospice arrived. We later enjoyed a fun game with Stephanie and won some cool prizes and treats.
Friday we spent most of the day getting pampered as everyone waited their turn for a manicure. We enjoy spending our Fridays catching up on the latest news with one another while waiting. It's always a pleasure to see a smile on everyone’s face. Friday afternoon, we enjoyed listening to some oldies. This music always makes us reminisce.
Saturday morning, we enjoyed a game of candy tic tac toe with Kayla. We love when she spends her Saturday morning with us.
Sunday morning, we enjoyed Sunday school with Mr. Westmoreland. We really enjoy having him each week.
We here at Sunshine really enjoy being able to share all of our exciting news with you. Visitations are taking place. We hope that you all continue to have a blessed week.
Today’s Quotes of the Day
“I believe kindness is the most important gift we can give in this world. It remains in the hearts, minds, and souls of those we touch”
-Richard P McQuellon