We are excited to start a new week. We hope that everyone has had a blessed week. We are doing our best to welcome the cold weather. We hope everyone else is also. Let us tell you a little about our week.
Monday we began our day with devotion and prayer. The topic was, “Patience and Wisdom Go Hand in Hand.” Monday afternoon, we put our crafty skills to work and used glue, q-tips, and a printout of a skeleton head to make skeletons. It was a messy but fun activity.
Tuesday, we began the morning with music and exercise. As always, this gets our blood pumping to help keep our bodies going. Tuesday afternoon, we enjoyed an hour-long game of brainteasers. There was so much laughter in the room. We really enjoy putting our minds to work.
Wednesday, we began the day with devotion and prayer. The topic was “Is It Just Too Hard.” Wednesday afternoon, we gathered to enjoy activities with Stephanie from Homecare Hospice. She is full of energy, and we always enjoy her company.
Thursday, we began our day with one of our favorite activities, noodling around. Thursday afternoon, we played a game of snack bingo. Everyone left happy with their favorite snacks.
Friday was manicure day. The ladies filled the sunroom to get pampered. We missed getting pampered last Friday due to having our fall festival. The ladies caught up on the latest gossip and enjoyed engaging with one another.
Saturday morning, we enjoyed a fun game of candy tic tac toe with Kayla. We love when she spends her Saturday mornings with us. Sunday morning, we enjoyed Sunday school with Mr. Westmoreland. We sure are glad to have him back with us.
We here at Sunshine really enjoy being able to share all of our exciting news with you.
Today’s Quote of the Day
“The way I see it, if you want the rainbow, you gotta put up with the rain.”