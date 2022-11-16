Greetings from Sunshine Healthcare:
We hope that everyone had a blessed week. We are excited a new month has rolled in. We are busy planning activities for the upcoming holidays. Let us tell you a little about our week.
Monday, we began the day with devotion and prayer. The topic was “God’s Word Affects Every Area of Our Lives.” Monday afternoon, we enjoyed listening to short stories that Amanda told us. It was a really good time. Some of the stories were hilarious.
Tuesday, we began the morning with music and exercise. We worked up a sweat in a matter of minutes. This helps keep our bodies loose and ready to conquer the day. Tuesday afternoon we played a round of trivia. This game forces us to put our thinking caps on. It is a good way to exercise the brain.
Wednesday, we began the day with devotion and prayer. The topic was “The Best Kind of Hunger.” Wednesday afternoon, we enjoyed watching Andy Griffith while eating popcorn. Thursday morning, we began our day with quarter tic tac toe. After playing several rounds, everyone left a dollar richer. Most of the residents love playing this game because it allows them to buy snacks from the vending machines. Thursday afternoon, we gathered and engaged in some musical therapy. Music has a way of putting everyone in a great mood. We laughed and danced the afternoon away.
Friday was manicure day. While the women lined up to get pampered in the sunroom, the men enjoyed socializing with one another. Our ladies spent most of the day getting pampered as everyone waited their turn for a manicure. We enjoy spending our Fridays catching up on the latest news with one another while waiting. It's always a pleasure to see a smile on everyone’s face. Friday afternoon, everyone was so worn out, most of everyone took a nap. Other residents occupied themselves with activities from the activity cart.
Saturday morning, residents relaxed and enjoyed their favorite books or tv show. Later that afternoon, residents had fun at the monthly birthday party.
Sunday morning, devotional sheets were handed out to residents. Residents then spent the rest of the day enjoying time with their family and friends.
We here at Sunshine really enjoy being able to share all of our exciting news with you. To learn more about what we do from day to day here at Sunshine Healthcare, you can also like our Sunshine Healthcare Page on Facebook. Visitations are taking place. Also, Sunshine welcomes any volunteer groups that would like to come and entertain our residents. Your presence would be greatly appreciated. Please give us a call at (662) 489-1189 ext 247 to be added to our calendar. We hope that you all continue to have a blessed week. Kayla Williams signing out until next week!!!
Today’s Quotes of the Day :
“Trust yourself. You know more than you think." –Benjamin Spock
