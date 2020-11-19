Hello from our Sunshine family to your family…
“Two sounds of autumn are unmistakable… the hurrying rustle of crisp leaves blown along the street… by a gusty wind, and the gabble of a flock of migrating geese.” –Hal Borland
Have you slowed down and took the time to notice these things? The evidence of fall is everywhere but slowing down long enough to enjoy them is another thing. The beautiful colors of the leaves will be gone before you know it, and it will be cold winter! Take some time today to enjoy the environment around you.
We are thankful for anther blessed week here at Sunshine and looking for new things to do each and every week to put a smile on someone’s face. Monday we played quarter tic-tac-toe in the morning and the afternoon the atmosphere was filled with beautiful music brought to us by Mr. Hester & Mrs. Janet. Tuesday we played hang man in the hallway and the competition was heated. Tuesday afternoon we played horse shoes as well as enjoying ice cream from the ice cream truck. Wednesday Kayla read us a devotional as well as led everyone in prayer. Wednesday afternoon we played brain teasers with the topic being sweets or desserts. Thursday we painted fingernails and pampered the women. Friday we played snack bingo in the hallway and the in the afternoon everyone received ice cream again. Saturday Krissy came and made a fall door hanger with everyone who wanted to make one. Sunday was our devotional day and the Sunday Salutation dinner. The winner this week was Ms. Mable Taylor & she chose to eat with Ms. Joyce Shelton.
Today’s Quote:
“Did I offer peace today? Did I bring a smile to someone’s face? Did I say words of healing? Did I let go of my anger and resentment? Did I forgive? Did I love? These are the real questions. I must trust that the little bit of love that I sow now will bear many fruits, here in this world and the life to come.” –Henri Nouwen