We hope that everyone had a blessed week. It is beginning to feel like the holidays. We are excited to welcome and prepare for Thanksgiving. Let us tell you a little about our week.
Monday, we began the day with devotion and prayer. The topic was “Purchased by Jesus’ Blood.” Monday afternoon, we enjoyed playing the left-right game. A story about a family reunion was read, and each time the word left or right was spoken, we passed bags with goodies to the left or right.
Tuesday, we began the morning with music and exercise. We worked up a sweat in a matter of minutes. This helps keep our bodies loose and ready to conquer the day. Tuesday afternoon, we planned and envisioned what our Thanksgiving would be like. We flipped through magazines and cut out anything that reminded us of Thanksgiving. We used the pictures to create a collage that would explain our visions. This was a fun activity and brought about reminiscing.
Wednesday, we began the day with devotion and prayer. The topic was “God Wants to Take You to a New Level.” Wednesday afternoon, we enjoyed a movie while eating popcorn. This was the perfect way to have a peaceful afternoon.
Thursday morning, we began our day with donuts and coffee. This allows us to socialize with one another and catch up with each other. Thursday afternoon, we had so much fun while noodling around. This is a great way to exercise and enjoy music at the same time.
Friday was manicure day. While the women lined up to get pampered in the sunroom, the men enjoyed socializing with one another. Our ladies spent most of the day getting pampered as everyone waited their turn for a manicure. We enjoy spending our Fridays catching up on the latest news with one another while waiting. It's always a pleasure to see a smile on everyone’s face. Friday afternoon, everyone was so worn out, most of everyone took a nap. Other residents occupied themselves with activities from the activity cart.
Saturday morning, residents relaxed and enjoyed their favorite books or tv show. Later that afternoon, residents occupied themselves with something to do from the activity cart.
Sunday morning, we enjoyed Sunday school with Mr. Westmoreland. We were excited for him to join us again. Sunday afternoon, everyone relaxed, and some enjoyed time with friends and family.
We here at Sunshine really enjoy being able to share all of our exciting news with you. To learn more about what we do from day to day here at Sunshine Healthcare, you can also like our Sunshine Healthcare Page on Facebook. Visitations are taking place. Also, Sunshine welcomes any volunteer groups that would like to come and entertain our residents. Your presence would be greatly appreciated. Please give us a call at (662) 489-1189 ext 247 to be added to our calendar. We hope that you all continue to have a blessed week. Kayla Williams signing out until next week!!!
Today’s Quotes of the Day :
“The struggle you’re in today is developing the strength you need tomorrow." –Robert Tew
