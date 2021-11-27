We are excited to start a new week. We hope that everyone has had a blessed week. This has been a very busy and eventful week for us. We hope that everyone has a big Thanksgiving planned with family, friends, and loved ones. Let us tell you a little about our week.
Monday we began our day with devotion and prayer. The topic was, “My Normal Mind.” Monday afternoon, the ice cream truck roamed the hallways and brought about many smiles.
Tuesday, we began the morning with music and exercise. As always, this gets our blood pumping to help keep our bodies going. We were worn out and hot afterwards, but it prepared us to face the rest of the day. Tuesday afternoon, we played a competitive game of dollar bingo. Everyone left one dollar richer, but five residents got lucky and left two dollars richer. The game became serious at one point.
Wednesday, we began the day with devotion and prayer. The topic was “Trials Reveal True Character.” This was a very interesting and eye opening topic. It was a reminder of how we should face and handle our obstacles and trials. Wednesday afternoon, we played a long and mind boggling game of hangman. Mental exercises are important to everyday living.
Thursday, we began our day with one of our favorite activities, noodling around. We got our exercise in while jamming to our favorite artists. Thursday afternoon, we enjoyed making snowman doorhangers with Homecare Hospice. Its interesting how you can take everyday items to create something beautiful and unique.
Friday was manicure day. The ladies filled the sunroom to get pampered The ladies caught up on the latest gossip and enjoyed engaging with one another. Saturday morning, we enjoyed a fun game of candy tic tac toe with Sarah. We always enjoy Saturday mornings with her.
Sunday morning, we enjoyed Sunday school with Mr. Westmoreland. It is always a great and blessed time.
We here at Sunshine really enjoy being able to share all of our exciting news with you. To learn more about what we do from day to day here at Sunshine Healthcare, you can also like our Sunshine Healthcare Page on Facebook.
Visitations are taking place. Be sure to call us with any questions regarding visitations guidelines. We hope that you all continue to have a blessed week and Happy Thanksgiving from all of us here at Sunshine!
Today’s Quote of the Day
“Never give up. Today is hard, tomorrow will be worse, but the day after tomorrow will be sunshine.”