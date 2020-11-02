Hello from our Sunshine family to your family…
Halloween has come and gone and now we are welcoming in November and the cold weather is finally upon us. We hope everyone had a wonderful Halloween. We sure enjoyed it very much with lots of food, dancing, and music.
Monday morning we had our monthly resident council and it went well. Monday afternoon we listened to Mr. Hester play the piano while Mrs. Janet played the guitar and they sang multiple songs for the residents.
Tuesday we played snack bingo in the morning hour and basket basketball in the afternoon as well as treats from the ice cream truck.
Wednesday Kayla read a devotional and ended with prayer requests and a prayer. Everyone enjoyed playing brain teasers: Halloween edition in the afternoon.
Thursday morning and afternoon we painted fingernails and even made some Halloween colors for the holiday. The ice cream truck brought cool snacks around again in the afternoon.
Friday we enjoyed donuts, coffee, and hot chocolate provided for the whole facility by the activities department. We partied in the afternoon for Halloween with food, punch, music, Halloween costumes, and a parade. The winners for the employees were 1st Place: Bobbie Garrison, Presley Palmer, Kelly Clark, and Shrie Corder dressed as The Hand Maiden’s Tale. 2ndPlace was Kayla Williams dressed as Minnie Mouse. 3rd Place was Bethany Harris dressed as a pirate. Resident winners were 1st Place: Gregory Stokes dressed as a zombie. 2nd Place was Clara Wages dressed as a clown. 3rd Place was Lyna Branch dressed as a scarecrow. Congratulations to our winners and thank you to everyone who dressed up and participated and made our Halloween fun.
Saturday everyone received a Halloween packet and Sunday was our devotional Sunday. Sunday Salutation winner was Bettye Neal and she chose to eat with one of our nurses, Teresa Roberts.
We have started indoor visitations in the lobby for residents due to the cold weather that is upon us. We are still requiring that everyone who visits must wear a mask including the resident. No children under the age of 12 years old. Only 2 family guests per visit. The visit is for 30-minute time slots. If you would like to schedule a visit you may call or text Presley Palmer at 662-419-9138 Monday through Friday 8:00 AM-4:30 PM.
Today’s Quote:
“November is the month to remind us to be thankful for many positive things happening in our life.”