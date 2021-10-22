We are excited to start a new week. We hope that everyone has had a blessed week. We have enjoyed the pleasant weather this week, and we hope you have as well. Let us tell you a little about our week.
Monday we began our day with devotion and prayer. The topic was, “Eliminate Worry From Your Vocabulary.” Monday afternoon, we played a challenging but fun game of hangman. Some of the puzzles had residents puzzled, but they pulled it together and solved them all. Tuesday, we began the morning with a donut and coffee social. The choices of donuts were strawberry, powdered, and chocolate. This was a very sweet surprise. Tuesday afternoon, residents played a competitive game of mini basketball. Mrs. Lyna Branch was the top winner for the day. Wednesday, we began the day with devotion and prayer. The topic was “Do You Need An Upgrade.” Wednesday afternoon, We enjoyed a movie and popcorn and coke. The Resident’s choice was “Shirley Temple.” They enjoyed watching that. Thursday, we began our day with music and exercise. After working up a good sweat, we went out on the patio to enjoy the pleasant breeze. Thursday afternoon, we put our crafty skills together and painted pumpkins on a canvas while jamming to 70s and 80s music. Friday was manicure day. The ladies always enjoy getting pampered. We gathered in the sunroom and enjoyed watching the Price Is Right and catching up on the latest gossip. Friday afternoon, we were so excited to hear Mr. Hester play the piano. We love to sing along to the beautiful tunes he plays. Saturday morning, residents enjoyed a fun game of dollar bingo with Sarah. Sunday, devotional sheets were handed out. Residents look forward to them to begin their day.
We here at Sunshine really enjoy being able to share all of our exciting news with you. We hope that you all continue to have a blessed week!
Today’s Quote of the Day
“Train your mind to see the good in everything. Positivity is a choice. The happiness of your life depends on the quality of your thoughts.”