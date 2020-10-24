Hello from our Sunshine family to your family…
I would have to say that we are having some beautiful weather here lately, and seeing that sunshine shine on the dew in the mornings is stunning. We hope everyone is having a blessed week and staying well. We are thinking about you all daily and praying for you as well. We ask that you continue to remember us also.
Monday we listened to Mr. Hester play the piano for everyone in the facility. Monday afternoon was packed with noodling around and then cooling off with some refreshing treats from the ice cream truck. Tuesday we made pumpkins out of paper plates and decorated them according to how we wanted to. Pictures of our pumpkins are on our Facebook page if you would like to see them. Tuesday afternoon, we did brain teasers to get our minds active. Wednesday we passed out newspapers throughout the building for everyone and had a morning devotional and prayer. The afternoon consisted of care packets being passed out from the Pontotoc library. The ice cream truck delivered ice cream again this afternoon. Thursday we played snack bingo and had a wonderful time laughing and listening to Elvis Presley also. Thursday afternoon we all loaded up and went on down to the Sunshine Drive-In for a movie and puff corn, and sodas. Friday was a manicure/relax day. Mr. Hester did play the piano in the afternoon for everyone wanting to listen. Saturday everyone was given a quarantine busy packet to work on and Sunday was our Devotional Sunday. Our Sunday Salutation winners were Mr. Earnest Naylor and he chose his niece Monica Blake (who works in the facility) to come to eat with him.
Just a reminder, we are doing outside visitations with the residents. We are still requiring that everyone who visits must wear a mask including the resident. No children under the age of 12 years old. Only 2 family guests per visit. The visit is for 30-minute time slots. If you would like to schedule a visit you may call or text Presley Palmer at 662-419-9138 Monday through Friday 8:00 AM-4:30 PM.
Congratulations to Janet Ausburn on being our employee of the quarter!
Today’s Quote:
“Today will never come again. Be a blessing. Be a friend. Encourage someone. Take time to care. Let your words heal and not wound.”