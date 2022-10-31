Greetings from Sunshine Healthcare:
We hope that everyone had a blessed week. Now that the cold weather has arrived, we have had to make changes to our daily activities. Although we haven’t been outside much, we have had a busy and fun week. Let us tell you a little about our week.
Monday, we began the day with devotion and prayer. The topic was “The Most Excellent Way.” This devotion spoke of love and how it covers a multitude of things. Monday afternoon, we played the left-right game. The rules of the game are very simple. We sat in a circle with a bag of goodies while a story was read. Each time the word left or right was spoken, each resident passed their bag either left or right. At the end of the story, everyone got to keep the bag in their hand. It was fun and exciting. It surely reminded us of our left from right.
Tuesday, we began the morning with music and exercise. We worked up a sweat in a matter of minutes. This helps keep our bodies loose and ready to conquer the day. Tuesday afternoon, we enjoyed the movie Gone with the Wind. This movie was a very long but enjoyable classic.
Wednesday, we began the day with devotion and prayer. The topic was “Remind Yourself of Everything God Has Done For You.” Wednesday afternoon, we enjoyed a competitive game of dollar bingo.
Thursday morning, we began our day with trivia. This game helps to keep us thinking and our minds exercised. Later that day, we enjoyed free painting while listening to music. This was a great way to relax and have a good time.
Friday was manicure day. While the women lined up to get pampered in the sunroom, men enjoyed socializing with one another. Our ladies spent most of the day getting pampered as everyone waited their turn for a manicure. We enjoy spending our Fridays catching up on the latest news with one another while waiting. It's always a pleasure to see a smile on everyone’s face. Friday afternoon, Mr. Hester played the piano while everyone gathered around and sang.
Saturday morning, West Heights Baptist Church came and sang beautiful hymns and songs of praise. It was such a pleasure seeing them. We hope to see them again soon. Later that afternoon, residents who chose to do so, occupied themselves with an activity from the activity cart.
Sunday morning, we enjoyed Sunday school with Mr. Westmoreland. Residents then spent the rest of the day enjoying time with their family and friends.
We here at Sunshine really enjoy being able to share all of our exciting news with you. To learn more about what we do from day to day here at Sunshine Healthcare, you can also like our Sunshine Healthcare Page on Facebook. Visitations are taking place. Also, Sunshine welcomes any volunteer groups that would like to come and entertain our residents. Your presence would be greatly appreciated. Please give us a call at (662) 489-1189 ext 247 to be added to our calendar. We hope that you all continue to have a blessed week. Kayla Williams signing out until next week!!!
Today’s Quotes of the Day :
“When things go wrong, don’t go with them." –Elvis Presley
