We are excited to start a new week. We hope that everyone has had a blessed week. We have had a busy and fun-filled week. The cold weather crept in on us for a few days. Let us tell you a little about our week.
Monday we began our day with devotion and prayer. The topic was, “God Looks Inside.” Monday afternoon, the ice cream truck roamed the halls and we enjoyed a nice afternoon on the patio. Tuesday, we began the morning with music and exercise. As always, this gets our blood pumping to help keep our bodies going. Afterward, we enjoyed the rest of the morning on the patio. Tuesday afternoon, residents played a mind-boggling game of trivia. This was fun to do and we were rewarded with chocolate. Wednesday, we began the day with devotion and prayer. The topic was “DO NOT WORRY.” Wednesday afternoon, We played a fun game of snack bingo. The snack choices were very good ones. It was hard to choose. Thursday, we began our day by writing sweet letters and cards to family members. They do so much for us, and we wanted to return with a token of appreciation. Thursday afternoon, we engaged in a mood activity. Mental health is important and this gave us a chance to talk about our moods and give encouraging words to one another. Friday was manicure day. The ladies always enjoy getting pampered. We gathered in the sunroom and enjoyed watching the Price Is Right and catching up on the latest gossip. Friday afternoon, we were so excited to hear Mr. Hester play the piano. We love to sing along to the beautiful tunes he plays. Staff and residents also wore pink in support of breast cancer awareness. The building was filled with all shades of pink. Saturday morning, Elvis fun packets were handed out. The packet included facts and photos of Elvis, Elvis word searches, Elvis word scrambles, and music coloring pages. Sunday, devotional sheets were handed out. Residents look forward to them to begin their day.
We here at Sunshine really enjoy being able to share all of our exciting news with you. Visitations are taking place. Be sure to call us with any questions regarding visitations guidelines. We hope that you all continue to have a blessed week!
