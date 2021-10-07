We are excited to start a new week. We hope that everyone has had a blessed week. Another month has come and gone so quickly. We are excited to welcome October and the cooler and shorter days. Let us tell you a little about our week.
Monday we began our day with devotion and prayer. The topic was, “Choosing to Persevere.” Monday afternoon, the ice cream truck made its rounds through the building and brought so many smiles to residents' and staff member's faces. This is always so fun to watch. Tuesday, we began the morning with music, exercising, and stretching. This got our blood pumping and woke up our muscles and joints. Tuesday afternoon, we played a very competitive game of dollar bingo. Although everyone was a winner and left one dollar richer than what they came, some residents had a chance to leave two dollars richer. Wednesday, we began the day with devotion and prayer. The topic was “God Is Just.” Wednesday afternoon, we enjoyed painting our fall craft. Thursday, we began the day with a fun game of snack twister. It was fun and exciting to get to win snacks while exercising. Thursday afternoon, we played a challenging game of brainteasers. The category was Halloween. Friday was manicure day. The ladies always enjoy getting pampered. We gathered in the sunroom and enjoyed watching the Price Is Right and catching up on the latest gossip. Friday afternoon, we enjoyed a nice breeze out on the patio. Saturday morning, fall packets were handed out. The packet included crossword puzzles, word search, coloring pages, and encouraging prayer, and a health newsletter. Sunday, devotional sheets were handed out. Residents look forward to them to begin their day.
We here at Sunshine really enjoy being able to share all of our exciting news with you. To learn more about what we do from day to day here at Sunshine Healthcare, you can also like our Sunshine Healthcare Page on Facebook. Visitations are taking place. Be sure to call us with any questions regarding visitations guidelines. We hope that you all continue to have a blessed week!
Today’s Quote of the Day
“If you cannot do great things, do small things in a great way!.”