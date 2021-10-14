We are excited to start a new week. We hope that everyone has had a blessed week. We hope that everyone has had a very blessed week. Let us tell you a little about our week.
Monday we began our day with devotion and prayer. The topic was, “How to Handle Disappointment.” Monday afternoon, we played a challenging but fun game of trivia on the patio. The weather was nice and we enjoyed every bit of it.
Tuesday, we began the morning with music, exercising, and stretching. This got our blood pumping and woke up our muscles and joints. Tuesday afternoon, Mrs. Janet graced us with beautiful songs of praise and worship.
Wednesday, we began the day with devotion and prayer. The topic was “Getting What We Want.” Wednesday afternoon, We enjoyed a movie and popcorn and coke. Even though the movie lasted for two hours, we were glued until the end.
Thursday, we began our day with our favorite game while jamming to Elvis and Michael Jackson. We love noodling around. It was a fun way to exercise as well. Thursday afternoon, we won sweet treats while playing a game of candy tic tac toe.
Friday was manicure day. The ladies always enjoy getting pampered. We gathered in the sunroom and enjoyed watching the Price Is Right and catching up on the latest gossip. Friday afternoon, we were so excited to hear Mr. Hester play the piano. We love to sing along to the beautiful tunes he plays.
Saturday morning, fact packets were handed out. The packet included facts about October, facts on October 8, which talked about this day in history, Fun facts no one knew, and word search puzzles.
Sunday, devotional sheets were handed out. Residents look forward to them to begin their day.
We here at Sunshine really enjoy being able to share all of our exciting news with you. Visitations are taking place. Be sure to call us with any questions regarding visitations guidelines. We hope that you all continue to have a blessed week!
