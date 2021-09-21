Greetings from Sunshine Healthcare:
We are excited to start a new week. We were happy to see cooler weather in the mornings and late afternoons. Fall is one of our favorite seasons, and we are anticipating its arrival. We hope everyone’s week has been as blessed as ours. Let us tell you a little about our week.
Monday we began our day with devotion and prayer. The topic was, “The Painless Path.” Monday afternoon, we enjoyed a cold and refreshing ice cream treat. Tuesday, we began the morning with doorway exercising and stretching. This got our blood pumping and woke up our muscles and joints. Tuesday afternoon, we enjoyed Mrs. Janet’s beautiful songs of praise. It’s always a blessing when she sings. Wednesday, we began the day with devotion and prayer. The topic was “The Perfect Plan.” Wednesday afternoon, we played a fun game of Guess the Song. Thursday, we began the day with in-room candy tic tac toe. It was fun and exciting, plus the rewards were sweet treats. Thursday afternoon, we challenged our brains with a game of in-room trivia. Friday was manicure day. The ladies always enjoy getting pampered. Saturday morning, fact packets on 9/11 were handed out. The packets included facts, photos, and coloring pages. Sunday, devotional sheets were handed out. Residents look forward to them to begin their day.
We here at Sunshine really enjoy being able to share all of our exciting news with you. To learn more about what we do from day to day here at Sunshine Healthcare, you can also like our Sunshine Healthcare Page on Facebook. Currently, there has been a change to our visitation policy until further notice. We will keep everyone updated as they change. Be sure to call us with any questions regarding visitations guidelines. We hope that you all continue to have a blessed week!
Today’s Quote of the Day
“The struggle you are in today is developing the strength you need for tomorrow .”
-Robert Tew
Intended for last week
We are excited to start a new week. We are happy to see September and will be getting ready for the fall weather and activities. . We hope everyone’s week has been as blessed as ours. Let us tell you a little about our week.
Monday we began our day with devotion and prayer. The topic was, “Trust God Completely.” With everything we face day today, this can become very challenging. The reminder was what we needed and right on time. Monday afternoon, we enjoyed a cold and refreshing ice cream treat. Tuesday, we began the morning with in-room exercising and stretching. This got our blood pumping and woke up our muscles and joints. Tuesday afternoon, we had our monthly resident council meeting. Wednesday, we began the day with devotion and prayer. The topic was “Live for God.” Thursday, we began the day by watching one of our favorite game shows, The Price Is Right. Thursday afternoon, we had another session of exercising and stretching. This is vital to keep us moving and our bodies active. Friday was manicure day. The ladies always enjoy getting pampered. Saturday morning, fun packets were handed out. The packets included fast food and back-to-school word search and crossword puzzles and coloring pages. Sunday, devotional sheets were handed out. Residents look forward to them to begin their day.
Today’s Quote of the Day
“If the plan doesn’t work, change the plan but never the goal .”
-Unknown