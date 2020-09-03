Greetings from our Sunshine family…
Be Strong because things will get better. It may be stormy now, but it never rains forever. –Author Unknown
Monday we passed out ice cream menus, played dollar bingo, and the ice cream truck came by for a visit. Tuesday we played basket basketball and enjoyed delicious banana splits in the afternoon. Wednesday we had a weekly devotion, prayer, and brain teaser questions, as well as a sunflower craft in the afternoon. Thursday was our weekly snack bingo game followed by a movie at the Sunshine Drive-In. Friday was our Happy Friday morning, which involved music and bagels and cream cheese. Mr. Hester played the piano and the ice cream truck came back to visit for a second time this week. Saturday Kayla played quarter tic-tac-toe and Sunday was our devotional sheets passed. Also, several residents socially distanced while wearing their masks and sang songs together and listened to Mr. Hester play the piano. Ms. Phillips stated, “We had a blast sitting around singing old songs and enjoying each other’s company. This really put a smile on my face and reminded me of how blessed I am with such sweet friends.”
The title of the Sunday devotional was “EncourAGEment!” Scriptures were Psalm 149:4-5; Romans 5:15; Colossians 2:2 if you would like to read them also.
Happy September Birthdays to Beverly Griffiths (13), Bonnie Hutchins (17), and Velma McCammon (19).
Today’s Quote:
“I am thankful for another day. The world may not always be easy to live in, but I am thankful for another chance to be her, to breathe, to choose my direction, and to love and be loved. I am intent on highlighting the positive and offering the light I have to give to the world. I am making the most of this lifetime, because it is my life, after all.”