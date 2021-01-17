Hello from our Sunshine Family!
We didn’t have a white Christmas but most of us did get snow this past week! Our sweet residents enjoyed looking at the window and even sharing stories about growing up and playing in the snow.
Monday we had one on ones with the residents and took time to visit with everyone and make facetime calls with family members. Monday afternoon we played candy tic-tac-toe from the hallways into the rooms. Tuesday we made 2021 necklaces to celebrate the New Year. Tuesday afternoon, Mrs. Janet played the guitar and sang for the facility. Thank you for blessing our hearts! Wednesday we read devotionals and prayed with those who wanted to be prayed with and talked to. Wednesday afternoon we enjoyed vanilla cups of ice cream and shortbread cookies. Wednesday was national shortbread day. Thursday was manicure day. After several weeks of quarantining, we were all due for some good pampering and new polish on our nails. Friday we took New Years Resolution pictures and they are going to be shared later on this week. Saturday Kayla came by and played dollar bingo with everyone in the building who wanted to play. We had a great group play and gave away some money! Sunday was our Sunday school devotionals.
Don’t forget you can call and schedule a facetime with your loved one or friend and Kayla or I will get that set up for you to be able to do!
Today’s Quote:
“Despite all I have seen and experienced, I still get the same simple thrill out of glimpsing a tiny patch of snow.” –Edmund Hillary