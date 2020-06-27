Hello from our Sunshine family…
We are hoping everyone had a great Father’s Day weekend and enjoyed it the best way that you could. We celebrated here in the facility and honored all of our special fathers. Each and every man here is very special and dear to us. Now to tell you about the week we have had.
Monday we ate watermelon on the patio that was provided by Ann & Noel Grant. Thank you for bringing us a delicious snack. Monday afternoon we played the name 5 game. Tuesday we had devotion and exercise and Tuesday afternoon we played dollar bingo. Wednesday we played candy tic-tac-toe and the afternoon consisted of ring toss. Thursday we had devotion/ exercise in the morning again. Thursday afternoon we made a summer door hanger. Friday was national Oreo day so we celebrated by eating Oreo and vanilla milkshakes. Saturday we celebrated our fathers by having a brunch and they all received a poem and dog tag necklace. Sunday a devotional was passed out to each resident who wanted one to read.
We are missing everyone and just want you to know that we are doing fine and staying busy and keeping ourselves active.
Today’s Quote:
“Although no one can go back and make a brand new start, anyone can start from now and make a brand new ending.” –Carl Bard