Greetings from Sunshine Healthcare:
We are excited to start a new week. As we swiftly move into the month of May, we are excited about the busy month ahead. We all know that Mother’s Day is coming, and we are excited to honor our mothers. We are also planning a fun week to celebrate National Nursing Home Week, May 10-14. We are anxious to share with everyone what we come up with. Let us tell you a little about our week.
Monday, we began our morning with devotion and prayer. This is a perfect and encouraging way to start our week. Ms. Carolyn Brown stated, “We need to incorporate this into our everyday routine.” “I love it!” she says. Monday afternoon, we enjoyed sitting out on the patio while the wind blew. We are so excited about our new crushed ice machine. Now we can have snow cones while enjoying the sunshine. Tuesday, we began the morning by getting our blood pumping with hallway exercise and music. Tuesday afternoon, we enjoyed the beautiful voice of Mrs. Janet as she sang praises in the hallways. Wednesday morning, we had hallway devotionals and prayer. Our topic was “Keep It Simple”. Wednesday afternoon, we put our creative minds to work and made daisies out of playdoh, q-tips, and pipe cleaners. Thursday morning, we enjoyed a fun game of candy tic tac toe. Thursday afternoon, we had our monthly resident council meeting. Friday was manicure day. We had a great time socializing with one another. Friday afternoon, Mr. Hester graced us with tunes as he played the piano. Saturday morning, we really enjoyed playing snack bingo with Kayla. Sunday, devotional sheets were passed out to the residents. We here at Sunshine really enjoy being able to share all of our exciting news with you. To learn more about what we do from day to day here at Sunshine Healthcare, you can also like our Sunshine Healthcare Page on Facebook. Indoor visits are taking place. Be sure to call and schedule an appointment to see your loved ones or if you have any questions regarding visitations. We hope that you all continue to have a blessed week!
Today’s Quote:
“Nothing is impossible, the word itself says 'I'm possible'!.”
-Audrey Hepburn
Kayla Williams signing out until next week!