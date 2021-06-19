Greetings from Sunshine Healthcare:
We are excited to start a new week. We hope everyone has been staying safe with all of the rain and flooding. Although it has been messy outside, we have been keeping busy and having so much fun on the outside. Let us tell you a little about our week.
Monday we began our day with devotion and prayer. The topic was, “You Can Bear Good Fruit.” It was a very short but powerful message. Monday was National Chocolate Ice Cream Day so we celebrated out on the patio by having chocolate ice cream. We barely made it inside before the rain started. That was a laugh we all needed. Tuesday, We began the morning by getting our blood pumping with hallway exercise and music. Tuesday afternoon, we enjoyed one of our favorite activities. Mrs. Janet Ausburn graced her with beautiful songs and praises. This always uplifts our spirits. Wednesday, we began the day with devotion and prayer. The topic was, “Loving One Another” This is a message that is beneficial all over the world. Wednesday afternoon, we enjoyed a funny movie and enjoyed a laid-back afternoon. Thursday, we began the morning by noodling around, a game we missed very much. Thursday afternoon, we gathered in the sunroom and played quarter tic tac toe. It was our lucky day because every resident left two dollars richer. Friday was manicure day. The ladies filled the sunroom to get pampered and enjoyed socializing with one another. Nude shades were the popular colors for that day. Friday afternoon, we settled down by listening to Mr. Hester play calming tunes on the piano. We had such a great time. Saturday morning, fun packets were handed out to the residents. The packets included word search, crossword puzzles, word scrambles, and coloring pages. This keeps our residents engaged and their minds busy on those laid-back Saturdays. Sunday, devotional sheets were passed out to the residents.
We here at Sunshine really enjoy being able to share all of our exciting news with you. To learn more about what we do from day to day here at Sunshine Healthcare, you can also like our Sunshine Healthcare Page on Facebook. Indoor visits are taking place. Be sure to call and schedule an appointment to see your loved ones or if you have any questions regarding visitations. We hope that you all continue to have a blessed week!
Today’s Quote:
“Why FIT IN when you were born to STAND OUT!”
-Dr. Seuss