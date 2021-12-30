Greetings from Sunshine Healthcare:
We are excited to start a new week. We hope that everyone has had a blessed week. Our week has been very blessed and exciting as continued our twelve days of Christmas. This made our week so much fun and exciting. Let us tell you a little about our week.
Monday was day 7 of 12 days of Christmas. The theme was Wear your Christmas hat or headband day. We began our morning with devotion and prayer. The topic was, “Pursuing Peaceful Relationships.” Monday afternoon, We played a mind-boggling game of trivia, the Christmas edition.
Tuesday was day 8 of 12 days of Christmas. The theme was Blue & White day to celebrate the first day of winter. We began the morning with music and exercise. This always helps get our blood pumping and ready for the day. Tuesday afternoon, we gathered for conversation and reminiscing. We talked about our childhood memories of Christmas, our young adult years, and the memories and traditions we started with our own families. This was such a fun activity and was filled with so much laughter.
Wednesday was day 9 of 12, and the theme was Ugly Christmas sweater day. We had to wear our ugliest sweaters in the closet. We began the day with devotion and prayer. The topic was “Enjoy the Righteousness of Christ.” Wednesday afternoon, we had our resident’s Christmas party. We gathered in the dining room for delicious treats and music. We also had a surprise visit from Santa, and he left gifts for everyone. Smiles lit up the room and the excitement was hard to contain. Staff helped each resident open their gifts and we all took pictures with Santa and said our see you later.
Thursday was day 10 of 12, and the theme was Elf day. We wore as much green as possible, and some wore elf outfits. We began our day by visiting with all the residents and delivering goodie bags to all residents. This was such a rewarding moment as it brought joy to everyone. Later that afternoon, we enjoyed movie night. As we watched HOME ALONE, we enjoyed popcorn and coke. It made for a nice and relaxing evening.
Friday was day 11 of 12 and the theme was Santa Day. Everyone wore as much red as possible to get ready for Santa. Christmas packets were handed out to each resident. The packets included Christmas stories, word search, word scramble, and coloring pages. Friday afternoon, residents got cozy in their pajamas to prepare for the arrival of Santa.
Saturday was day 12 of 12, and the theme was Holiday Spirit. Everyone wore their favorite holiday outfit. Residents' families and friends came to visit and some residents got to leave with their families. Staff and residents enjoyed this day with one another and it was such a blessing. We hope that everyone had a very blessed day.
Sunday morning, we enjoyed Sunday school with Mr. Westmoreland. It is always a great and blessed time. This is a great jumpstart for the upcoming week.
We here at Sunshine really enjoy being able to share all of our exciting news with you. To learn more about what we do from day to day here at Sunshine Healthcare, you can also like our Sunshine Healthcare Page on Facebook. Visitations are taking place. We hope that you all continue to have a blessed week. Kayla Williams signing out until next week!!!
Today’s Quote of the Day
“When you surround yourself with family, you are surrounding yourself with people who love you.”
-Audrey C. Ralph
Kayla Williams signing out until next week!