Greetings from Sunshine Healthcare:
We are excited to start a new week. We hope that everyone had a blessed and happy Easter. Let us tell you a little about our week.
Monday, we began our morning with devotion and prayer. The topic was, “Stop Getting and Start Receiving.” Monday afternoon, we played a mind-boggling but fun game of Guess the Phrase.
Tuesday, we began the morning with music and exercise. We worked up a sweat in a matter of minutes. This helps keep our bodies loose and ready to conquer the day. Tuesday afternoon, we enjoyed a movie and popcorn. The movie choice of the day was The Karate Kid.
Wednesday, we began the day with prayer and devotion. The topic was, “Jesus is Merciful.” Wednesday was National Peach Cobbler Day. Wednesday afternoon, we had homemade peach cobbler and vanilla ice cream. Boy, what a treat! This was the perfect way to acknowledge the day.
Thursday, we began our day with the left/right game. A story about Bobbit the bunny was read and each time the word left or right was mentioned, we passed easter eggs filled with a surprise in that direction. At the end of the story, everyone was lucky and received either a sweet treat or money. This was such a fun game. Later that day, we took advantage of the beautiful weather and caught a breeze on the patio.
Friday was manicure day. We spent most of the day getting pampered as everyone waited their turn for a manicure. We enjoy spending our Fridays catching up on the latest news with one another while waiting. It's always a pleasure to see a smile on everyone’s face.
Saturday morning, Easter packets were handed out to residents. This allows residents to keep their minds active and refreshed. The packets included spot the difference, word search, word scramble, health facts, and coloring pages. Later that day, residents spent the afternoon reading their favorite book or watching their favorite tv show/movie.
Sunday morning, we enjoyed Sunday school with Mr. Westmoreland. We really enjoy having him each week. We spent the rest of the day enjoying time with our family and friends.
We here at Sunshine really enjoy being able to share all of our exciting news with you. Visitations are taking place. Also, Sunshine welcomes any volunteer groups that would like to come and entertain our residents.
“Life is like riding a bicycle. To keep your balance, you must keep moving.” -Albert Einstein