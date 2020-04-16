Well Hello from Sunshine…
We hope everyone had a wonderful Easter and stayed safe from all the storms. We are thankful the facility and residents stayed safe. We have had a great week and are continuing to find things to make us smile and keep each other encouraged.
Monday we played dollar bingo in the morning and in the afternoon, we celebrated the Twinkie turning 90 years old. Of course, we ate twinkies and dranks sodas on the patio while I read statistics and fun facts about the twinkie.
Tuesday we had Devotion/ Exercise/ Prayer in the morning. The afternoon consisted of candy tic-tac-toe with all those who wanted to participate.
Wednesday I passed out newspapers to all residents as well as their daily menus. Wednesday afternoon we made sand art crosses for Easter.
Thursday morning we had prayer, devotion, and the staff and residents all sang Amazing Grace together. The experience was wonderful. Thursday afternoon we sat on the patio and reminisced and talked about our childhood and growing up.
Friday was fingernail Friday and that is what we did. Saturday the staff passed out COVID-19 time capsule packets for the residents to do and remember this time. Sunday an Easter devotional was passed out to all residents who wanted one.
The residents have asked that I also add in the paper if you see us sitting outside on the patio to come by and honk your horn at us. We enjoy counting to see how many people blow at us. Whether you are a big truck, car, truck, or any other type of vehicle we want you to participate.
If you would like to call or face time your loved one, you can contact me at 489-1189 and my extension is 247. If I am not in my office leave me a message and I will get back with you as soon as possible.
Today’s Quote:
“Everyone gets blue from time to time, but luck is at hand, because there are hundreds of small things that can bring us cheer and add a little sunshine to every day.” Julia Laflin