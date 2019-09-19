Hello from our Sunshine Family to Your Family,
We hope that everyone has had a great past week and staying cool outside in this heat. We are staying busy around here as well and finding more and more things to get into.
Monday we played bingo and that afternoon we had our very own minute to win it games. We took turns competing against each other and finding winners for every game. I posted lots of pictures on our Facebook page if you would like to get on there and check them out. Go see how much fun we have been having around here and all the smiles and laughs that we share. Tuesday was our monthly penny auction with Stephanie and to say we enjoyed it was an understatement. We always look forward to seeing what all kinds of good things that she brings for us to bid on. Tuesday afternoon we played tic-tac-toe and The Canaan Apostolic Church members: Mindy Morris, Olivia Morris, Leslie Graham came by for a singing. Thank you so much for volunteering your time for us. Wednesday we sat outside on the patio and reminisced and shared pictures about 9/11 and talked about the things we remembered 18 years ago. I also played videos from YouTube and let everyone listened to the memorial service that was playing. Wednesday afternoon Mrs. Sue Harrison came by and did a devotion and sang patriotic songs to remember 9/11 as well. After Mrs. Sue left, Cindy and The Sunshine Choir practiced. Thursday we played red and blue, played bingo and enjoyed hearing Mr. Jerry Horton preach in the sunroom. Friday was manicure day and conversation and game day for the men. Friday afternoon Simba and Jordan came by to visit all the residents in the facility.
The weekend consisted of an ice cream social hosted by our very own Sunshine employees. Sunday was Sunday school, McGregor Chapel, and Highway 15 Church of Christ. Wesley Brown filled in Sunday and sang and gave a devotion that we residents enjoyed hearing. Thank you, everyone, for coming and visiting with us and volunteering your time.
Quote of the week:
"How can you love people without encouraging them? And how can you be loyal to people without educating them."