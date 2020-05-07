Hello from our Sunshine family to your family…
We are making the best of the days we have and finding fun things to get into and keep us busy.
Monday the activities department provided donuts and coffee for the whole facility. Mondays can be gloomy so we were just trying to put a smile on people’s faces. Monday afternoon we sat on the patio and I asked trivia questions as well as brain teaser questions.
Tuesday we had our monthly resident’s council that went well. Tuesday afternoon we played candy tic-tac-toe in the hallways with our masks on. Wednesday we played around with the virtual zoo tour and visited with a few people while doing one on ones.
Wednesday afternoon Mr. Hester played the keyboard while Mrs. Janet played the guitar and sang for everyone in the building in two separate groups.
Thursday we played dollar bingo in the morning and the afternoon consisted of dollar bingo on the other end of the hallway.
Friday was fingernail Friday. Saturday the residents worked on a busy packet that consisted of word searches, mazes, find the difference in the pictures, and other things to do. Sunday a devotional sheet on God’s Love was passed out to each person who wanted one.
Next week we are getting ready for National Nursing Home Week:
Monday will be Manic Monday and it will consist of crazy hair, crazy socks, and mismatched clothes. Tuesday will be Decade day and you can dress in any decade of your choosing.
Wednesday will be Patriotic day, wear your red, white, and blue. Thursday is jersey/sports day, support your favorite team! Friday is Nascar day. Wear your favorite hat, shirt, or racecar driver's clothes. Have fun with the week and let’s share lots of smiles and laughs.
Happy May Birthdays to Melba McMahon (7), Joyce King (28), and Bettye Neal (29). We hope it is as awesome as you are! J
I would like to welcome Kayla Williams to the team! She is starting at Sunshine and will be the new Activities Assistant. She has worked as an Activities Assistant at another facility since June of 2018, therefore she has some experience. We are looking forward to seeing what all we can get accomplished and what an awesome team we are going to be together.
Today’s Quote:
“If you focus on results, you will never change. If you focus on change, you will get results.” –Jack Dixon