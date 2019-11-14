Hello again from all of us here at Sunshine!
We have had an awesome week and hoping that you have had the same! We have been busy with games, singings, and spending time with each other. We want to say a Happy Veterans Day to all of those who have served for our country and those who are currently serving our country today. We thank you for your service, sacrifice, and bravery for our Freedom. We have 3 special Veterans here in the facility with us now! Mr. Obern Finley, Mr. Buddy Hester, & Mr. Harry Armstrong all have taken their share of serving and fighting for our country and for that we want to thank you!
Monday we played bingo, sat outside on the patio while the weather was not too cold, and after coming inside the Jehovah's Witness came for a bible study with some residents in the lobby. Tuesday we enjoyed having our monthly penny auction with Stephanie from Home Care Hospice. We look forward to seeing her every month. Tuesday after we played tic-tac-toe, we had an election discussion about the current election going on. Wednesday we enjoyed donuts, cookies, and juice brought by Rhonda Morris in the sunroom. She visits so much that she even spoils us too! Thank you for all you do for us. Wednesday afternoon the Sunshine Choir practiced some Christmas songs. After the choir finished, Lajuanna Harrison played the piano for the residents in the lobby. Thursday morning we played bingo, asked brainteaser questions, and watched a movie made by our Maintenance man, Eddie Gordon. Thursday afternoon Canaan Apostolic Church came by and blessed us with song and worship hosted by members of their church. Friday, Cindy painted fingernails and had conversations with games and cards in the sunroom. Krissy and Stacy took Mr. Hester and Mr. Armstrong to the Veterans Day program downtown on the Tangle Foot Trail. The weather might have been cold but we had a great time.
The weekend consisted of an ice cream social hosted by Sunshine employees and the dietary department. Sunday was our regular Sunday school and the Hudson family singing and fellowshipping with everyone in the afternoon. Thank you to everyone who helped make our weekend entertaining.
Also, it is flu and germ season, therefore if you are feeling sick, been sick, or been around someone who is sick please do not come to visit. We are trying to keep everyone well and keep the germs down to a bare minimum. Also, if you do visit, please use germ-x!
Today’s Quote:
“As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words, but to live by them.” –John F. Kennedy