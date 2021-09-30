We are excited to start a new week. We hope that everyone has had a blessed week. It has been so exciting being able to enjoy the nice and pleasant weather on the patio this week. Fall is here and we are overjoyed. Let us tell you a little about our week.
Monday we began our day with devotion and prayer. The topic was, “God’s Grace Leads to Victory.” Monday afternoon, we played a challenging game of hangman. Our top winner for the day was Ms. Clara Wages. Tuesday, we began the morning with music, exercising, and stretching. This got our blood pumping and woke up our muscles and joints. Tuesday afternoon, while some of the residents chose to nap, others chose to catch a funny movie with popcorn and coke. The movie we agreed on was MALL COP, and we laughed from start to finish. Wednesday, we began the day with devotion and prayer. The topic was “Keeping God in First Place.” Wednesday afternoon, the weather was so nice, we decided to get out on the patio and enjoy the breeze while celebrating National Ice Cream Cone Day. We enjoyed cookies and cream and fudge brownie ice cream on jumbo cones. Thursday, we began the day with much need music, stretches, and exercises out on the patio. It was fun and exciting to get to do this outside. Thursday afternoon, we enjoyed the weather so much that morning, we decided to go out and catch another breeze. Friday was manicure day. The ladies always enjoy getting pampered. We gathered in the sunroom and enjoyed watching the Price Is Right and catching up on the latest gossip. Saturday morning, we enjoyed a fun game of candy tic tac toe. We are always excited when Sarah comes to spend the morning with us. Sunday, devotional sheets were handed out. Residents look forward to them to begin their day.
We here at Sunshine really enjoy being able to share all of our exciting news with you. We hope that you all continue to have a blessed week!
Today’s Quote of the Day
“Not every day is good but there is something good in every day!.”