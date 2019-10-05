Greetings from Sunshine Healthcare,
What an awesome week that we have had around here! We are so blessed to make it another week and looking forward to see what the fall season has in store for us. We are getting excited for the leaves turning colors and cooler weather that allows us to sit outside on the patio and watch the cars pass by.
Monday we played bingo and Monday was also international apple day. We sat outside on the patio and had conversations about picking apples and growing up with apple trees. We also ate apple sauce and apple slices and we dipped the apple slices in caramel, chocolate, and cream cheese dip with chopped up nuts for the topping was optional. We also had the opportunity to drink some spiced apple cider, which was actually not half bad and even some residents enjoyed it. Tuesday we made a fall leaf Mason jar craft with a tea light candle inside. When you cut the candle light on and cut the lights off in your room, it gives off a cozy feeling. Tuesday afternoon we played tic-tac-toe and Canaan Apostolic Church came by to sing for us. We always look forward to Ms. Olivia singing and playing the piano for us. Wednesday we ate bagels and cream cheese spread and drank coffee on the patio and had our monthly resident’s council. We were also blessed to have Mrs. Cindy Collums, our Ombudsman, join us on the patio as well. The afternoon consisted of Mrs. Sue Harrison singing and after she left the Sunshine Choir practiced. They are working hard to get ready for their singing October 12 at 2:00 p.m. If you are around and would like to join us come on over and hear some good gospel singing brought to you by our very own Sunshine Choir. Thursday we were greatly blessed to have Pontotoc High School’s special education class come and assist us with making a painting on canvases. We loved having them and even some residents asked if we could keep them around because they were so loving and fun to be around. Thursday evening we played bingo, listened to Mr. Jerry Horton read his book, and had our monthly point sale. The residents bought lots of goodies for their rooms and their family members. Friday is manicure day and the Sunshine Choir practiced again. Mr. Jerry Horton also came and read for us again. Thank you for all you do and coming and joining us here at Sunshine!
All the pictures from our exciting week are on our Facebook page if you would like to see them all.
If you happen to come by and see us sitting outside, give us a wave and a honk. We always look forward to seeing you pass by and we will give you a smile and a wave back.
Quote for the week:
"Start where you are, Use what you have, Do what you can.” –Arthur Ashe