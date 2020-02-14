Greetings from Sunshine Healthcare:
Rain, Rain Go Away Come Again Another Day! Well, we thought we were getting spring weather and we sure didn’t account for the rain that comes with the Spring weather. On a positive note, all this rain is going to make the flowers bloom extra tall and beautiful. This week has been nothing shy of amazing just as every week is around here. We do our very best to enjoy every day and try to make someone smile every chance we get.
Monday we played snack bingo and basket basketball. Ms. Joyce King was the winner of our game with a score of 19! Tuesday we had our monthly penny auction hosted by Stephanie from HomeCare Hospice. We thoroughly enjoy her coming and entertaining us as she does. Tuesday afternoon we played tic-tac-toe and Horseshoes. Ms. Joyce Ledbetter was the winner of our game with a score of 22! Wednesday we colored heart-shaped stress balls and they were a hit. Everyone loved them and made them exactly how they wanted them to look. Wednesday afternoon we practiced our songs for our Spring musical that is coming up. We also enjoyed hearing Ms. Lajuanna Harrison play the piano for us. Thursday we played Pictionary and had a big crowd. We all have a big-time playing this game laughing and trying to guess what everyone draws. Halfway through the game, we changed it up and started playing eye spy. The residents were telling me that when they were growing up they didn’t play “eye spy” they played something called… “Rhythm, Rhythm, Rhythm Marie I see a color that you don’t see.” It is amazing how it is basically the same game with different names. Thursday evening we played dollar bingo and penny pitch. Ms. Joyce Shelton was the winner of our game with a score of 132! Friday was manicure day and the men played dominoes and cards and talked about a little bit of everything. Saturday the Trailsman came and put on a wonderful performance that drew a large crowd to the lobby.
Today’s Quote:
“The best thing one can do when it’s raining is to let it rain.” –Henry Wadsworth Longfellow