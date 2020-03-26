Well Hello from Sunshine…
The rain is dreary and so is this quarantine but I can assure you that we are still smiling and making it through all this hard time. Our activity schedule may have changed but we are still doing all we can do to make our everyone smile.
Monday we played hallway bingo with all the residents who wanted to participate. We are also practicing our social distancing during this time as well. Everyone is getting germ-x and we are practicing CDC recommendations. Monday afternoon our staff members performed one on ones with the residents who rarely come to activities. Tuesday I made pictures of every resident in the building and sent a message to our families. If you would like to see those pictures, check out our Facebook page.
Tuesday afternoon staff members took residents outside, walked around the building, and performed one on ones with all those residents wanting some company. Family members also took this time to visit residents outside their windows as well as face timing them on staff member’s cell phones. Wednesday morning we had devotion and exercise in the doorways of the resident’s rooms. Lisa Frazier led us in prayer as well as sang our exercise song on the south hall. The north hall also had morning devotion and exercise, except this group wanted a slower exercise song so we slowed it down a little. We all laugh and enjoy this time together as best as we can. I also passed out the Pontotoc Journal for every resident wanting one. The paper gave us something to read during our time in our rooms.
Wednesday afternoon was phone conference care plan for those scheduled and after that I made snow cones for the facility. Thursday morning we made spring door hangers for all the residents who wanted to make one. The residents enjoyed displaying them for everyone to look at as they pass by. Thursday afternoon we played dollar bingo in separate groups and this was lots of fun! Staff members also performed one on ones with those willing. Friday was fingernail day. I spent the majority of the day painting nails and pampering all the ladies. Friday afternoon Janet Ausburn, our 3-11 nurse, brought her guitar and sang in the hallways for everyone to enjoy. The music was a beautiful and so was the singing. Thank you to each and every staff member that has helped make this week.
Saturday I made a “Laughing Box” which was full of jokes and after I did devotion with each group, I read jokes and allowed residents to read jokes to their peers. We enjoyed this time together so much! Sunday I made a devotion that was passed out that each resident could read and enjoy.
We are doing our best to sanitize and take all the recommended precautions to keep your sweet loved ones safe. We ask that you work with us and trust us right now during this hard time. We understand this is hard on you and your loved ones but if you need to talk to them or see them, you can call me here at Sunshine. I will do my best to let you face time or talk to your loved one on the phone while we are in this waiting period. You can contact me at 489-1189 and my extension is 247. If I am not in my office leave me a message and I will get back with you as soon as possible.
Today’s Quote:
“BE STRONG because things will get better. It may be stormy now, but it never rains forever.”