Greetings from our Sunshine family…
We hope everyone has been having a great summer and enjoying the cooler mornings we have been having here lately. We are missing everyone and we want you to know we are doing well!
Monday we read our morning devotion and had prayer as well as exercise. Monday afternoon to celebrate National Watermelon Day, we made a watermelon fan. On Tuesday we played quarter tic-tac-toe and Mr. Hester played the piano while his peers sang. Wednesday we played noodling around in the hallway and snack bingo in the afternoon. Thursday Kayla read brain teaser questions and the residents took turns answering the questions. Some days it is good to get our brains active and thinking. Thursday afternoon we slowed things down and watched a movie on our projector screen while eating ice cream floats. Friday we painted the ladies fingernails and visited with the residents in their rooms. Saturday the residents received a National Bowling packet to enjoy and learn all about bowling. Sunday was our weekly devotional Sunday. Our title for Sunday is “I’ve got the Joy” and the scriptures are Psalms 118:19-24. “Begin each day saying, “This is the day that the Lord has made. I will rejoice and be glad in it.”
If you want to face time or call your loved one, you can call the facility ahead of time and let us know so we can schedule that and let you speak to them. Our number is 489-1189.
