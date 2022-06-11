Greetings from Sunshine Healthcare:
We are excited to start a new week. We hope that everyone had a blessed week. The weather has been great, and we hope you have enjoyed it as much as we have. Let us tell you a little about our week.
Monday, as family and friends stopped by, residents got to spend much-needed time with them. Some residents got the chance to go out and visit.
Tuesday, we began the morning with music and exercise. We worked up a sweat in a matter of minutes. This helps keep our bodies loose and ready to conquer the day. Tuesday afternoon, Mrs. Janet came to bless us with beautiful songs of praise.
Wednesday, we began the day with devotion and prayer. The topic was “Overcoming Self Doubt.” Wednesday afternoon, we enjoyed catching a breeze on the patio while reminiscing and listening to music.
Thursday, we began our day with one of our favorite activities, noodling around. It’s the perfect way to exercise while jamming to tunes. Although we work up a sweat, we enjoy it very much. Later that day, we gathered in the dining room for refreshments and music. As we caught up on the latest news, we enjoyed cookies, chips and dip, and soda.
Friday was manicure day. While the women lined up to get pampered in the sunroom, the men enjoyed socializing on the patio while catching the morning breeze. Our ladies spent most of the day getting pampered as everyone waited their turn for a manicure. We enjoy spending our Fridays catching up on the latest news with one another while waiting. It's always a pleasure to see a smile on everyone’s face. Friday afternoon, Mr. Hester played the piano and residents filled the sunroom. We enjoyed singing along with him.
Saturday morning, we spent the morning playing dollar bingo with Kayla. We always enjoy spending Saturday mornings with her. Later that day, residents spent the afternoon reading their favorite book or watching their favorite tv show/movie.
Sunday morning, we enjoyed Sunday school with Mr. Westmoreland. We really enjoy having him each week. We spent the rest of the day enjoying time with our family and friends.
We here at Sunshine really enjoy being able to share all of our exciting news with you. To learn more about what we do from day to day here at Sunshine Healthcare, you can also like our Sunshine Healthcare Page on Facebook. Visitations are taking place. Also, Sunshine welcomes any volunteer groups that would like to come and entertain our residents. Your presence would be greatly appreciated. Please give us a call at (662) 489-1189 ext 247 to be added to our calendar. We hope that you all continue to have a blessed week. Kayla Williams signing out until next week!!!
Today’s Quotes of the Day
“Just one small positive thought in the morning can change your whole day.”
-Dalai Lama XIV