Hello from our Sunshine family…
We hope everyone is staying safe during all this extreme heat and trying to stay cool. We are doing well here and finding new and interesting things to keep us busy and entertained.
Monday we had our regular devotion and exercise. We all enjoy this time together. Monday afternoon we enjoyed reminiscing about the good old days. Tuesday we did our wheelchair pushing around the building with all the staff members to allow everyone to get some fresh air. We also played would you rather? Tuesday afternoon we played candy tic-tac-toe. Wednesday we had Mr. Hester play the piano in the morning for the whole building in different locations. The afternoon consisted of the Tiki’s Sno Hut snow cone truck coming and everyone getting a snow cone. Thank you David for the wonderful treat for the staff and residents. Thursday was FIESTA DAY! We started the day by playing spill the beans with the residents. For lunch, our dietary department made chicken fajitas with Mexican rice and refried beans and cheese dip and salsa and for dessert, we enjoyed funnel cakes and funnel cake fries. Thursday afternoon we finished the day off with margaritas on the rocks and Chex mix as well as Hispanic music. Overall we all had a great day with lots of laughs and entertainment. The pictures are on our Facebook page if you would like to see them. Friday was manicure day. Saturday we played dollar bingo and Mr. Hester played the piano and we all sang and had a great time. Sunday was devotional Sunday.
We are missing everyone and thank you all for the prayers you are sending. We feel them and greatly appreciate all that everyone is doing for us during this trying time.
Our July birthdays include Etta Williams (6), Mary Friday (14), Bessie Grisham (20), Estella Moore (29), and Libby Barrett (31). Happy Birthday to every one of you!
Today’s Quote:
“If you fail, never give up. F.A.I.L. means “First Attempt In Learning”. End is not the end. E.N.D. means “Effort Never Dies”. If you get NO as an answer remember N.O. means “Next Opportunity”. Positive Thinking!
Krissy Gadd & Kayla Williams signing out until next week!