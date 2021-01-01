Happy New Year from our Sunshine family to yours…
We hope everyone had a blessed and safe Christmas Eve and Christmas Day and just know that we were thinking of our families and friends. We miss each one of you and we are looking forward to seeing our families again.
Our days have been different here lately and we are making the best of the situations that we have. We are passing ice cream, making room visits, having one on ones with residents, playing in-room games, passing out busy packets, face-timing families, calling our loved ones, having room devotionals, and many other things to keep us busy.
If you would like to call and face time your loved one, please call the facility and let us know so we can get that arranged for you!
Our Christmas week was a bit different this year but we spent the days enjoying it and seeing smiles on people’s faces.
Thank you to Pride Mobility for delivering the hand-wrapped Christmas gifts for each resident. Thank you to the Cowboy church for the money donation. Thank you for the money donation in memory of Peggy Armstrong. Thank You to Bethlehem FWB Church for the money donation. Thank you to Selah Baptist Church for the fruit box and snack cakes. Thank you to every employee as well for helping to make this Christmas an enjoyable time for everyone.
Today’s Quote:
“The older you get, the more fragile you understand life to be. I think that’s good motivation for getting out of bed joyfully each day.” –Julia Roberts
Krissy Gadd & Kayla Williams signing out until next week!