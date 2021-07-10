Greetings from Sunshine Healthcare:
We are excited to start a new week. We have been brainstorming and are excited about the new and upcoming month. We hope everyone has been staying cool during these hot and humid days. Let us tell you a little about our week.
Monday we began our day with devotion and prayer. The topic was, “Power of the Tongue.” Monday afternoon, the ice cream truck roamed the halls and shifted everyone’s mood. This is always a winner here at Sunshine. Tuesday, We began the morning by exercising. This got our blood pumping and woke up our muscles and joints. Tuesday afternoon, Mrs. Janet came and sang songs of praises and worship. There is no doubt that this is our residents’ favorite activity. Wednesday, we began the day with devotion and prayer. The topic was, “Seek to do good.” This message was right on time. Wednesday afternoon, we had to bring our A-game for a competitive game of trivia. Things started slow, but once we got going it was so much fun. Thursday, we began the day with a game of mini basketball. This is one of our newest games and has become a popular one. Thursday afternoon, we gathered and made fun Fourth of July packets. We enjoy anytime we can make a mess with paint. Friday was manicure day. The ladies filled the sunroom Friday to get pampered and enjoyed socializing with one another while watching The Price Is Right. Saturday morning, Fourth of July fact packets were handed out to the residents. The packets included interesting and fun facts about the Fourth of July and coloring pages. Sunday, devotional sheets were passed out to the residents.
We here at Sunshine really enjoy being able to share all of our exciting news with you. To learn more about what we do from day to day here at Sunshine Healthcare, you can also like our Sunshine Healthcare Page on Facebook. Indoor visits are taking place. Be sure to call and schedule an appointment to see your loved ones or if you have any questions regarding visitations. We hope that you all continue to have a blessed week!
Today’s Quote:
“Love cures people-both the ones who give it and the ones who receive it”
-Karl A. Menninger