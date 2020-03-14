Hello, how are you today? We are doing great here at Sunshine…
We hope everyone had a great week last week and a great weekend as well. The sunshine was beautiful while we had it, and now it’s back to raining every day now. We are looking forward to warm Sunshine and dry days on the patio.
Monday we played snack bingo, brain teaser questions, and Mr. Richard came by and did a bible study with the residents who wanted to listen. Tuesday was our monthly penny auction with Stephanie in the dining room. We always look forward to buying awesome things for ourselves and our families. Tuesday afternoon we played tic-tac-toe and the dulcimers came by and played for us. We look forward to seeing all their talent and watching them play. Wednesday we prepared for our spring musical and got songs together to play and sing. Wednesday afternoon Ms. Lajuanna Harrison played the piano for us. After Ms. Lajuanna left, we practiced our songs for the musical. Thursday we played hang man, dollar bingo, horse shoes, and Canaan Apostolic Church came by and sang for us in the lobby. Friday I painted manicures and the afternoon consisted of the residents getting together and playing games in the sunroom and spending time talking together.
Saturday we enjoyed having Mrs. Cathy Swanson and the Highway 15 Church of Christ host our birthday party for our March birthdays. Sunday we enjoyed Sunday school and the Hudson family came and blessed us with their talent. Thank you to each and every volunteer we had for the week!
March 21 will be our 2nd musical for the Sunshine Choir. The residents have been practicing and working hard and we are looking forward to a wonderful time of fellowshipping and laughter. Please join us if you are able to.
Today’s Quote:
“Too often we underestimate the power of a touch, a smile, a kind word, a listening ear, an honest compliment, or the smallest act of caring, all of which have the potential power to turn a life around.” –Leo Buscaglia
Krissy Gadd signing out until next week!