We are excited to start a new week. We hope that everyone has had a blessed week. Our week has been very busy and full of fun. We are hoping everyone has had a good week. Let us tell you a little about our week.
Monday, we began our morning with devotion and prayer. The topic was, “A Wandering Wondering Mind.” Monday afternoon, we played a fun game of trivia. It helps to keep our minds young and working.
Tuesday, we began the morning with music and exercise. We put a fun twist on exercising by using a jumbo exercise ball to bounce back and forth while answering questions about ourselves. Activities staff stood in the middle of the circle and took turns making sure everyone was in on the action. This surely made us work up a sweat. Tuesday afternoon, we played a game of candy tic tac toe. Everyone left with a sweet treat.
Wednesday, we began the day with devotion and prayer. The topic was “Pray Your Way Through The Day.” Wednesday afternoon, we enjoyed watching THE POLAR EXPRESS while eating popcorn and enjoying a coke.
Thursday, residents played a competitive game of mini basketball. Our first-place winner was Ms. Lyna Branch. Our second place winner was Ms. Joyce Ledbetter and our third place winner was Ms. Mable Taylor. Of course, everyone here at Sunshine is a winner and we make sure everyone feels like a winner. Friday was manicure day. The ladies filled the sunroom to get pampered The ladies caught up on the latest gossip and enjoyed engaging with one another.
Friday afternoon, residents gathered in the sunroom to enjoy tunes as Mr. Hester played the piano. This is always the perfect way to kickstart our weekend. Saturday morning, Black Zion Pentecostal Youth group blessed us with caroling and a skit. It was such a pleasure to see all of those beautiful faces. Sunday morning, we enjoyed Sunday school with Mr. Westmoreland. It is always a great and blessed time.
We here at Sunshine really enjoy being able to share all of our exciting news with you. To learn more about what we do from day to day here at Sunshine Healthcare, you can also like our Sunshine Healthcare Page on Facebook. Visitations are taking place. Be sure to call us with any questions regarding visitations guidelines. We hope that you all continue to have a blessed week!
Today’s Quote of the Day
“You cannot have a positive life and a negative mind.”